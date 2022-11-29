Luton's FA Cup opponents Wigan name former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure as manager

Former Ivory Coast international Kolo Toure has left Leicester City to become Wigan manager

Luton’s Championship rivals and FA Cup third round opponents Wigan Athletic have appointed former Ivory Coast international Kolo Toure as the club’s new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The Latics, who were promoted back to the second tier last season, sacked previous boss Leam Richardson after a run of six defeats from seven games which saw then plummet down the table to drop into the relegation zone.

They have now moved for Toure, who played for Arsenal, Manchester, Liverpool and Celtic in a glittering career that saw him win the Premier League twice, FA Cup twice and also lift the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, whom he won over 100 caps for.

After retiring in 2017, he had been working as first team coach with Leicester City, as Latics chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: "We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the board are pleased that he believes in the vision of the club and wants to be the man to take us forward.

“From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo, it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the club - with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

“There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the Football Club.

"Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the club stronger.”