Luton's FA Youth Cup star tipped to have 'great future' by Hatters U18s boss

Hatters youngster Zak Nelson has a ‘great future’ ahead of him in the game according to Luton U18s manager Alan McCormack.

The teenager has been one of the many stars for Luton’s youth team so far this season, as they were crowned EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division champions last week.

The U18s continued their superb league form with a 7-0 win over Southend United, to take into this side’s FA Youth Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Town youngster Zack Nelson - pic: Gareth Owen

Nelson has also been a hit in Luton’s run to the latter stages of the competition, bagging a hat-trick in the the third round 6-0 hammering of Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, before getting the decisive goal during their 3-1 success over QPR in round four.

McCormack, who was appointed as the U18s boss this season, certainly knows what it takes to make it as a pro, having played over 500 games in his career, 38 of them during a highly popular spell with the Hatters.

On Nelson’s talents, and scoring that goal against the R’s, latching on to a knock down to calmly stroke his effort into the bottom corner, he said: “Zack’s a very, very intelligent player, he’s in great form this season, he’s got a great future ahead of him.

"It showed the hunger and desire to not just think ‘I’ll defend here,’ he wanted a goal and when you’re under pressure for so long and then you're on the front foot to go and get a goal is a great mentality.”

Nelson has been impressing all at Kenilworth Road this season, called up to train with the first team squad under previous boss Nathan Jones, named on the bench for the Championship clash against Huddersfield back in October.

He has stayed with the seniors since Rob Edwards took over, an unused substitute during the FA Cup match with Grimsby recently, and on the benefits of being involved with the likes of Carlton Morris and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, the teenager said: “It’s a sharper intensity in the first team, so just being able to bring it into the under 18s game really benefits me.

"I just need to continue working hard now and hopefully that (first team chance) will come.”

Nelson has also thrived when working with McCormack too, adding: “It’s really good as he demands a lot from all of us.