Luton's fierce Championship rivals Watford sack boss Edwards after just 10 games and appoint ex-Hammers manager Bilic

Rob Edwards has been sacked by Watford

Luton’s fierce rivals Watford have sacked head coach Rob Edwards after just 10 games and a little over three months in charge at Vicarage Road, swiftly moving to appoint former West Ham, West Bromwich Albion and Croatia boss Slaven Bilic in his place.

The former Forest Green Rovers manager was appointed in early June in a bid to return the Hornets to the Premier League, but after three wins, five draws and two defeats, which left Watford sitting 10th, one point and one place above the Hatters, he has been dismissed, despite CEO Scott Duxbury saying when he was announced: “In Rob Edwards, we have appointed a manager we all totally believe in, and a manager who will lead and drive that change.

“We will be supporting Rob Edwards come hell or high water.

"We believe that he will deliver what we all want: a sustained and successful football club we all can be proud of.”

A statement on the official website released this afternoon said: “The Board of Watford Football Club wishes to place on record its thanks to Rob for all of his work since his appointment and wish him and his assistant Richie Kyle – who will also leave the club – all the very best for their future careers in coaching and management.

“The Hornets will confirm its newly-appointed Head Coach in due course.”

Watford then moved quickly to name Edwards’ replacement, Bilic becoming the eighth manager of the club since Nathan Jones returned to take over at Kenilworth Road for his second spell in May 2020, signing an 18-month deal.

Owner Gino Pozzo said: “As with all decisions taken by the Board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club.

“We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.