Luton's final game of the season against Hull is moved due coronation of HRH King Charles III

Town will host the Tigers on Monday instead

By Mike Simmonds
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:37pm
Luton will host Hull City two days later in May
The EFL have confirmed that Luton’s final game of the Championship season has been moved due to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Town were due to be taking on Hull City on Saturday, May 6, but it will now kick-off on Monday, May 8 at 3pm instead to avoid clashing with the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

League One games have been moved to Sunday, May 7 and League Two games will now take place on Monday, May 8.

A statement on the EFL website said: “The confirmed schedule was approved by the EFL Board at its recent meeting and follows consultation with stakeholders.”

