Luton will host Hull City two days later in May

The EFL have confirmed that Luton’s final game of the Championship season has been moved due to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Town were due to be taking on Hull City on Saturday, May 6, but it will now kick-off on Monday, May 8 at 3pm instead to avoid clashing with the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

League One games have been moved to Sunday, May 7 and League Two games will now take place on Monday, May 8.