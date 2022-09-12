Luton's game against Coventry goes ahead as EFL confirm football schedule will return with tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II

Luton are back at home on Wednesday night

Luton Town’s home match against Coventry City on Wednesday will go ahead after the EFL confirmed the football schedule is returning from Tuesday, with tributes to be paid to Queen Elizabeth IIs ahead of the fixture.

The Hatters saw their trip to Stoke City at the weekend cancelled due to a mark of respect to the passing of the longest serving monarch in British history on Thursday afternoon.

However, Nathan Jones’ side will run out at Kenilworth Road in midweek, as a statement on the EFL website said: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

A statement on Luton’s official site added: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

“Tickets for Wednesday's match are available on general sale to supporters with a previous purchase history.