Luton's game with AFC Bournemouth called off after Hatters defender Lockyer collapses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town's game against AFC Bournemouth was abandoned this afternoon after defender Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field.

The Welsh international, who had been stretchered off with a heart issue during the Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City in May, for which he underwent a heart procedure before returning, had been playing in the centre of the Town’s back three in this Premier League encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with 65 minutes on the clock at the Vitality Stadium, and the Cherries having just equalised, Lockyer then fell to the turf, as both sides immediately signalled for treatment, with Town manager Rob Edwards heading on to the pitch to try and call his players away from the incident.

Tom Lockyer collapsed during Luton's Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lockyer underwent lengthy treatment on the field as the game was suspended and ultimately called off by officials, as both the Hatters and Cherries squads, plus a visibly emotional Edwards, came out to show their appreciation to all sides of the ground.