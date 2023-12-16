Luton's game with AFC Bournemouth called off after Hatters defender Lockyer collapses
Luton Town's game against AFC Bournemouth was abandoned this afternoon after defender Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field.
The Welsh international, who had been stretchered off with a heart issue during the Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City in May, for which he underwent a heart procedure before returning, had been playing in the centre of the Town’s back three in this Premier League encounter.
However, with 65 minutes on the clock at the Vitality Stadium, and the Cherries having just equalised, Lockyer then fell to the turf, as both sides immediately signalled for treatment, with Town manager Rob Edwards heading on to the pitch to try and call his players away from the incident.
Lockyer underwent lengthy treatment on the field as the game was suspended and ultimately called off by officials, as both the Hatters and Cherries squads, plus a visibly emotional Edwards, came out to show their appreciation to all sides of the ground.
Earlier in the game, Town had led through Elijah Adebayo's close-range header inside the first four minutes, before Dominic Solanke levelled on 58 minutes, but everyone’s thoughts were with the Hatters captain.