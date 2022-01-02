Luton's game with Bristol City rearranged for January 25

Town have rearranged their home game with Bristol City

Luton' s Championship clash at home to Bristol City has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 25.

The Hatters were originally due to host the Robins on Boxing Day, but it was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid in the Town squad.

It will now take place later this month with a 7.45pm kick-off at Kenilworth Road, as a statement on the club website said: "The Town ticket office can advise that all match day tickets for the Boxing Day fixture will be refunded from Tuesday 4th January.

"A new sales plan will be released for this fixture next week.

"Any Season Ticket holder seats released under the ‘Buy Back’ scheme will be automatically re-instated.

"Season Ticket holders who had upgraded tickets will receive the upgrade payment back and the Season Card will revert to its original age category.

"Diamond Season Ticket holders who used a Voucher for a booking will automatically have their entitlement reapplied to their allocation.

"They will need to reapply if they wish to use a guest Diamond Voucher for the rearranged game."