Luton's games with Chelsea and West Ham moved for live Sky Sports coverage

Luton Town’s Premier League games against Chelsea and West Ham have both been moved for live coverage on Sky Sports after the broadcast selections for the opening month of the season were announced this morning.

The Hatters were due to head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 26, but this will now take place on Friday, August 25, kicking-off at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Town's home match with the Hammers, due to be on Saturday, September 2, is now on Friday, September 1 at 8pm.

However, should Luton’s Carabao Cup second round clash be scheduled for the preceding Wednesday, that game will move again to Sunday, September 3 at 12pm.

The home matches with Burnley and Wolves, plus trips to Fulham and Everton will remain as Saturday 3pm kick-offs.