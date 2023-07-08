Luton's games with Chelsea and West Ham moved for live Sky Sports coverage

News you can trust since 1891
Hatters to play on successive Friday nights
By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST

Luton Town’s Premier League games against Chelsea and West Ham have both been moved for live coverage on Sky Sports after the broadcast selections for the opening month of the season were announced this morning.

The Hatters were due to head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 26, but this will now take place on Friday, August 25, kicking-off at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Town's home match with the Hammers, due to be on Saturday, September 2, is now on Friday, September 1 at 8pm.

However, should Luton’s Carabao Cup second round clash be scheduled for the preceding Wednesday, that game will move again to Sunday, September 3 at 12pm.

The home matches with Burnley and Wolves, plus trips to Fulham and Everton will remain as Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

The Sky cameras are coming to Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam SmitihThe Sky cameras are coming to Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smitih
