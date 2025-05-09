Luton's head of scouting is one of three members of staff to depart Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters announce exits following the end of the season

Luton Town have announced that head of scouting operations Phil Chapple is one of three members of the club’s administration staff who have left Kenilworth Road.

The former Cambridge and Charlton defender joined the Hatters in February 2021 after spells in similar roles with Brighton and Fulham, as he is joined in leaving by secretary Chris Clark who is heading to Premier League champions Liverpool and commercial director Chris Bell. A statement on Luton’s official website said: “As previously reported in matchday programme notes ahead of the Coventry fixture last month, we say farewell to long-serving club secretary Chris Clark, who is set to take up an exciting new role as head of player status and administration at Premier League champions Liverpool.

“Chris joined the Hatters in September 2016 from Stevenage, where he had been involved at first team level following earlier spells with Charlton and QPR academies. He has built a reputation as one of the top administrators in the English game over the past nine seasons in Bedfordshire. Commercial director Chris Bell is also leaving Kenilworth Road, five-and-a-half years after arriving from rugby union club Wasps, initially as head of commercial before becoming a director a year later having been a valued member of the executive team.

Luton have announced three members of staff have left Kenilworth Road - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“Additionally, head of scouting operations Phil Chapple has recently departed his role in the recruitment department. The former Cambridge United and Charlton defender joined the Hatters in February 2021 after spells in similar positions with the Addicks, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Stoke and Norwich City.”

Town chief executive Gary Sweet added: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank all three key members of staff for their valuable contributions over a number of years. All three have contributed significantly to our recent history, and we offer our heartfelt gratitude and wish each of them every success in their future roles.”