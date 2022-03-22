Luton's home clash with promotion rivals Nottingham Forest to be shown live on Sky Sports

Luton will host Nottingham Forest live on Sky Sports

Luton Town's Sky Bet Championship fixture at home to Nottingham Forest next month has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

It means that the Good Friday fixture on April 15, will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, rather than the original 3pm.

A statement on the Town website said: "This is also means there will be no live iFollow stream in countries where the EFL has an overseas broadcast deal.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes our loyal supporters, but unfortunately we have no control over the selection of our matches for live coverage.

"Ticket information will be confirmed nearer the date."