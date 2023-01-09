Luton's clash against WBA is a sell-out this weekend

Luton's home match against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday has already been declared a sell-out.

Town, who are seventh in the table, just goal difference outside the play-offs, will be looking to extend their four game unbeaten run against one of the in-form sides in the division.

Advertisement

The Baggies, who had been languishing in the bottom three under previous boss Steve Bruce, are now up to ninth, just a point behind Luton after a run of eight wins from nine since Carlos Corberan took over.

A statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “The Ticket Office advise that the home fixture on Saturday against West Bromwich Albion has currently sold out and is off sale.

“Season Card holders who are unable to attend this fixture are encouraged to contact the Ticket Office as soon as possible via email to [email protected]

"Buy-back requests will not be accepted after 3pm on Friday 13th January.

Advertisement

“Releasing your seats for re-sale will enable other supporters to purchase tickets for the game.

“In return we will issue a £10 buy-back voucher (£5 for Juniors/ Youths).

Advertisement

"Season Card holders who have used their allocation of buy backs for this season (maximum 5) will still be able to apply and receive an additional buy back voucher, as this game has been declared a sell-out.