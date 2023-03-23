Luton are back in front of the Sky cameras to face Middlesbrough

Luton Town’s home clash against fellow promotion chasers Middlesbrough next month has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The clash, which was due to be played on Saturday, April 22 at 3pm, has now been moved to Monday, April 24, with an 8pm kick-off.

A statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “Selection for Sky Sports coverage means that this match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

“However, in a change for the 2022-23 season, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.”

Tickets will go on sale to Diamond Season Card holders from Tuesday, March 28, meanwhile, on Friday, March 31, tickets will be available to any supporter who has joined the new Membership scheme.

From Tuesday, April 4, tickets will be on general sale to supporters with a previous purchasing history on the club database.

Season Card holders and Members will also be able to purchase additional tickets during this window.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.eticketing.co.uk/lutontown or via phone on 01582 416976.

Prices – Adult: £27; O65/U22: £22; O75/U19: £19; Youth Under 17: £10; Junior Under 10: £7.

Sky selected fixtures

Tuesday, April 18 April: Millwall v Birmingham City - 8.00pm.

Wednesday, April 19: Middlesbrough v Hull City - 8.00pm.

Wednesday, April 19: Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City - 7.4pm.

Saturday, April 22: Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers - 5.30pm.

Sunday, April 23: West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - 12.00pm.