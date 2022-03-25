Luton's home match with Blackpool chosen for Sky Sports coverage

Hatters will be live on Sky once more next month

Luton's Championship fixture at home to Blackpool next month has been selected for by Sky Sports for live coverage.

As a result of its selection for live broadcast, the fixture will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm on Saturday,, April 23, rather than the original 3pm.

A statement on the Hatters' website said: "This is also means there will be no live iFollow stream in countries where the EFL has an overseas broadcast deal.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes our loyal supporters, but unfortunately we have no control over the selection of our matches for live coverage.

"Ticket information will be confirmed nearer the date."