Luton's home Premier League match with Spurs to be shown live on TNT Sports

Luton Town’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur has been selected for live TV coverage by TNT Sports.

The clash at Kenilworth Road, due to take place on Saturday, October 7 at 3pm, has now been switched to 12.30pm on the same day.

A club statement said: “Our home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

“Kick-off has been moved forward to 12:30pm and will remain on the original date, Saturday 7th October.