19th May- Championship rumours

Luton Town came agonisingly close to a promotion into the Premier League but narrowly missed out in their second-leg semi final play off against Huddersfield.

Town’s Cameron Jerome admitted that his side were creating the better chances in both legs against their opponents but were ultimately unable to see this transfer into goals.

Speaking after the match, Jerome said: “It’s never nice to lose a game, especially with what’s at stake and we truly believed it was a winnable tie.

“It was a game of two halves, our gameplan was magnificent and I thought everyone executed it to a tee, to a man everyone did their jobs, we just couldn’t get that goal and the first goal in a tie like this was always going to be crucial.”

After his side’s defeat, Nathan Jones made it clear how he intends to see the summer transfer window pan out in the hope of securing promotion next season.