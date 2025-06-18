Luton's hugely popular double promotion winner announces his retirement

Ex-Town striker hangs up his boots

Former Luton striker Danny Hylton has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

The vastly-experienced forward came through the ranks at Aldershot and after making his professional debut in a 2-0 Conference loss at Woking in October 2006, went on to play over 200 times for the club, scoring nearly 50 goals. He left in June 2013 when heading to Rotherham United, also having loan spells at Bury and AFC Wimbledon, then opting to join Oxford United in June 2014.

Hylton found the net 30 times in 101 matches for the U’s as he was snapped up by Luton in July 2016 under previous manager Nathan Jones. The striker soon became a hugely popular member of the squad at Kenilworth Road, netting a brilliant 27 goals in 47 outings during his first season as the Hatters cruelly lost 6-5 on aggregate to Blackpool in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

He went on to bag 23 the following campaign as Town won promotion to League One, then managing eight goals when Luton won the third tier title, although injury kept him out of the final few months. He also struggled to feature in the first two seasons back in the Championship due to a number of injuries, before finally getting his first ever second tier goal when scoring a late equaliser as the Hatters drew 1-1 at Bristol City in September 2021.

Hylton went on to find the net three more times that season, before being released after the club lost in the play-off semi-finals to Huddersfield Town, leaving the Hatters with a superb 62 goals in 170 appearances, the 18th highest scorer in the club’s history. After his exit, the forward joined Northampton Town on a free transfer, playing 32 times for the Cobblers over two years, but failed to find the net, departing Sixfields in the summer of 2024.

The striker was then reunited with ex-manager Jones at Charlton Athletic once more as player-coach in September 2024, as he played 10 matches last season, scoring his last ever professional goal in the 5-0 win at his former side Northampton, the Addicks reaching the Championships via the play-offs. Hylton has also been taking his coaching badges though and despite being released from the playing staff by Jones, signed a new deal to remain at the Valley as part of the backroom staff this season.

After deciding to hang up his boots, Hylton wrote on social media: “It's time to say goodbye to playing the beautiful game. A career I can now look back on and be immensely proud of. From the age of 6 to 36 I approached every day with a smile on my face and my love for this game has never faded. I'm extremely grateful for all the amazing moments and memories that this game has continued to give to me and my family.

"I have met some incredible people on this journey, people that will be friends for life. Thank you to every club I have played for, for allowing me to represent your club. Thank you to the fans for all your support. Thank you to EVERYONE that has been part of my journey. A special mention to my incredible family that allowed me to start my journey and live my dream, they have been right beside throughout it all, always allowed me to keep perspective and have always remained my biggest why! Just a kid from Camden with a dream!”