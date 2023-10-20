Luton's last top flight win at Nottingham Forest was a 'utopia' moment for ex-Hatters defender Paul Elliott

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s last ever victory at Nottingham Forest in the top flight over 40 years ago was described as a ‘utopia’ moment by former Hatters defender Paul Elliott.

The then 18-year-old centre half had only recently completed his move from Division Two side Charlton Athletic, signed by David Pleat for just under £100,000 to help plug a defence that had kept a mere two clean sheets in their previous 27 league games.

Elliott’s arrival had an immediate effect on a Town team who had won the second tier title to reach the highest level of English football the year before, as they held mid-table West Bromwich Albion to a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road on his debut.

Paul Elliott wins a header as Luton beat Nottingham 1-0 back in 1983 - pic: Hatters Heritage

He then kept his place for the trip to the City Ground on March 12, 1983, the visitors running out 1-0 winners over Brian Clough's two-time European Cup winners, thanks to Ricky Hill’s 13th minute strike.

Discussing that day, played out in front of a crowd of 14,387, Elliott, who although only playing his second top tier match, was already fairly seasoned to the ways of senior football after spending almost three years in the Addicks’ first team from the age of 16, said: “I remember my debut against West Brom, we drew 0-0 at home, it was a brilliant game, I loved the game.

"I was marking big Garry Thompson, it was a competitive game, it was brilliant.

“I also loved the second game as we played against Nottingham Forest away.

“I remember the stadium was fantastic, the pitch was like a snooker table.

"I know what they’re like today, but at that time, the pitch was outstanding, Brian Clough always wanted to play proper football and made sure the pitch was impeccable.

“I remember David saying we were giving away goals like Christmas presents because of the way we defended and then I remember the Nottingham Forest game was a brilliant game of football.“Ricky Hill scored and honestly, it was like utopia.

“Nottingham Forest were a very good football side, but what they did, they allowed us, Ricky Hill to get on the ball, Brian Horton to get on the ball, Brian Stein and Walshy (Paul Walsh) up front, we tore them apart.

“We played through them and what I really appreciated, I had a lot of time to play on the ball.

"That side of my game improved, my passing, my distribution as that accelerated very, very quickly."

Elliot was coming up against some top, top players of the day, including England midfielder Steve Hodge, as the hosts' XI also contained Gary Birtles and Ian Wallace, two strikers who had both recently been purchased for seven figures in their careers.

Birtles cost Manchester United £1.25m in the 1980-81 season when leaving Forest, only to return to the City Ground from Old Trafford two years later.

Meanwhile, the Reds also brought in Scottish international Wallace for £1.25m as well, although both went on to be kept out by a Hatters defence containing Elliott, Mal Donaghy, Clive Goodyear and Brian Horton.

Elliot felt that by shutting out two of the top forwards at the time in English football, was the moment that told him he had what it took to be the top player he went on to be, with a career that saw him turn out for Aston Villa, Pisa and Celtic, also costing Chelsea £1.4m in 1991 as well.

He continued: “Every team has got top forwards and I think that was the moment of real validation and confirmation for me.

“The history of Nottingham Forest, what they had done, and they had two million pound players up front who were top players, where this raw 18-year-old kid from nowhere went out and performed.

“I remember David Pleat saying to me, 'Paul, Cloughie said, where did you get that centre half, can I have him?'

“Because they had Chris Fairclough coming through but he wasn’t ready yet, and I was kind of oven ready.

“At 19 you’ve got no fear, I knew I was good enough as I’d played 70, 80-odd games for Charlton, you’re stepping up to the First Division and make no mistake.

“So for me, I knew then that I could go on to big things basically.

"The first two games, I know I played other games and other good games, but I knew that 100 percent in my head that I could go on and have a career in football."

Elliott was also thrilled the man who had given him his big chance in the top flight was able to gain such a feather in his cap on the day, as he said: "I’ve never seen David so happy.

"David kind of modelled himself a bit on Brian Clough's management style I think, and I was so pleased for David.

"I remember people saying what a great game of football and for us as a club, for Luton to go there and get a 1-0 result, that was a brilliant result.

"I had a great time that night, as we went to London and it was Ricky Hill's daughter’s christening, so we went back to North London and celebrated that night.”

Discussing the match-winner himself, an England international who is widely regarded as one of the best ever players to pull on a Hatters shirt, Elliott added: “I say Ricky Hill is like your modern day Bryan Robson.

"Bryan was probably more aggressive in his game, whereas Ricky, technically, tactically, psychologically, he had magic in his feet.

"He could receive the ball on the back foot, half turn, play between the lines, and what Ricky did was he got beyond, he got forward, so he could defend and attack with equal responsibility.

"He was a classy human being, the way he dressed, the way he looked, and I think if there something that missing from his game, he probably didn’t have that devilment in his character of Brian.

"That’s not a criticism, because he was so classy and elegant, and he didn’t play the game that way.