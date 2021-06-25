Luton's latest addition was won over by the 'passion and drive' on display from Town's boss

Town's new signing Amari'i Bell

New signing Amari’i Bell admitted he was won over by Luton boss Nathan Jones’ ‘passion and drive’ after agreeing to become Town’s sixth signing of the summer this evening.

The 27-year-old left back had been with Blackburn Rovers for the last two-and-a-half seasons, making 99 appearances at Ewood Park, before opting to leave and head to Kenilworth Road once his contract expires next week.

Speaking to club's official website about his decision to join the Hatters ahead of a number of other interested parties, Bell was quick to bring up his encounter with Jones and the now infamous presentation that was put on for him.

He said: "Meeting him, I saw his passion and his drive, I really bought into that and thought it was something I definitely want to work with.

"It's different to what I've seen before but I really enjoyed it and it was something I thought was really good.”

Having spent the last two campaigns in the second tier after moving from Fleetwood Town to Rovers in January 2018, Bell, a Jamaican international, wanted to remain in the same surroundings, as he continued: “The quality at this level is good and is something I feel like I fit into well.

"I didn’t want to drop back or take a step back, I wanted to stay here and coming here is a great opportunity to do that.

“It will be good to have a long time here, the new stadium coming as well will be a very good thing for the club, so it is something I want to be a part of.

"Who knows where the club can take itself”

Like the Hatters, Bell has come up through the ranks too, as despite being at Birmingham City for three years, playing just one league match, he went out to get first team football, learning his trade in the Conference for Nuneaton and Kidderminster.

He then had temporary stints at Swindon and Gillingham in League One ahead of his permanent switch to Fleetwood, as keeping on eye on Town's progress, he said: "When I was at Nuneaton, Luton were in the Conference so to see them jump from there to the Championship is a great achievement and like I said, I want to be on the journey with them.

“The Championship is a level that I really enjoy playing at so I can’t wait for the season to get started now, let’s see how we get on."

On what fans can expect to see from their new addition too, Bell added: "I like to be good with one v one defending and I like to get forward.

“My aim this season is to be an attacking threat as well, get some assists and goals.

"Obviously at the same time you want to keep a strong defence and minimise as many goals as possible.

“I have heard a lot about the supporters and they are a great bunch. It will be good to finally get them back into the ground and get things rocking!

"When the fans are back as well it will be a great atmosphere here, so I just can’t wait for the start of the season