Luton's Littlewoods Cup Final hero leaves Cardiff after lengthy spell as goalkeeper coach

Former Luton keeper Andy Dibble at Kenilworth Road with Cardiff earlier this season

Former Luton goalkeeper Andy Dibble has left his role as Cardiff City first team goalkeeping coach after almost six years with the club.

The 57-year-old had begun his career with the Bluebirds back in 1982 after coming through the youth ranks, moving to Kenilworth Road two years later for £125,000, where he produced a starring role in the Littlewoods Cup Final victory over Arsenal at Wembley in 1988, saving Nigel Winterburn’s penalty in the second half as the Hatters went on to triumph 3-2.

After loan spells with Sunderland and Huddersfield, Dibble went to Manchester City after 38 appearances for Luton, spending almost a decade at Maine Road with one brief stint back at Town again, playing once.

Finishing his career at Accrington Stanley in 2006, he became the club’s goalkeeper coach, taking up similar roles at Coventry, Peterborough United and Rotherham before heading to Cardiff in January 2017.

A statement on the Bluebirds website said: “Cardiff City FC can confirm that Andy Dibble has left his position as first team goalkeeping coach, after five and a half years in the role.

“Andy returned to the club in 2017 having begun his playing career with the Bluebirds in 1982.

"He would make 62 appearances for City prior to embarking on a storied playing and coaching career that would bring him back full circle to the Welsh capital.

“Dibs leaves with our utmost thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

Dibble himself added: “I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with my hometown club, where I started aged ten.

"I will always treasure the two club awards won by our goalkeepers during my coaching years here and our promotion to the Premier League will always be highlight.

"I'd like to thank the fans for their tremendous support.