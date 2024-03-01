Luton's long-serving promotion winner suffers a 'nasty' hamstring injury

The 29-year-old, who is the second longest serving player at Kenilworth Road behind Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, hasn’t kicked a ball in anger during a first team game for the Hatters this term, with ankle ligament damage suffered during Luton’s pre-season trip to Germany keeping him out for the opening three months of the campaign. He was absent once more after hurting hamstring before Christmas, although looked to be back in the reckoning recently, named on the bench for the Premier League matches with Burnley, Brighton, Manchester United and Liverpool, plus the FA Cup fixtures against Bolton and Everton .

However, he wasn’t in the match-day squad to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, and giving an update on the defender, whose last action for Luton was to score from the penalty spot during their Championship play-off final shoot-out victory over Coventry City back in May, Edwards said: “I couldn’t talk about it the other day before the game, but he had a nasty hamstring injury in training last week, so it’s really disappointing for him. You watch it back and it almost looks like nothing, but he’ll be out for a while now unfortunately for Pottsy. It’s been really difficult, really hard, bless him. He was upset the other day, but he’s back in, got his head around it now and he’s focused on getting right again.”