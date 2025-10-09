Luton's Makosso wins fourth Congo cap during World Cup qualifying loss to Niger

Nakamba also looking to play for Zimbabwe

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton defender Christ Makosso won his fourth cap for Congo as they lost 3-1 to Niger in their CAF World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Brazzaville, lined up from the start at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey, having last played for his country when beginning a 5-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to South Africa in October 2024. Daniel Sosah put the hosts in front in first half stoppage time, while Youssouf Oumarou made it 2-0 four minutes into the second period. Victorien Adebayor added a third midway through the second half, before Deo Bassinga pulled one back in injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makosso will hope to keep his place when Congo travel to Morocco on Tuesday evening, as The Red Devils are fifth in Group E, with one draw from their seven games, although wouldn’t be able to advance even if they did qualify after forfeiting matches during their FIFA suspension, which was lifted in May.

Christ Makosso made his debut for Congo on Wednesday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is part of the Zimbabwe squad that face South Africa in their World Cup qualifier on Friday afternoon. The Warriors travel to Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday evening, with head coach Michael Nees has prepared his troops for a tough battle despite no longer being in contention to qualify for next year's finals, having had eight winless group stage games so far. Speaking to Sports247, he said: “The boys are motivated and working hard.

"We know what’s at stake and are confident that we can perfect our strategies before kick-off. Every team we face will meet a Zimbabwe side ready to fight. We’ve analysed our past games, learned from our mistakes, and are coming back stronger. That’s the spirit I want — everyone fighting for the shirt. It’s not just about playing; it’s about representing the nation with pride.”