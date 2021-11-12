Luton's next home opponents Cardiff appoint former Leeds and Norwich striker as manager following McCarthy exit

New Cardiff boss Steve Morison

Luton Town's next home opponents Cardiff City have appointed Steve Morison as first team manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The 38-year-old has been in charge of the Bluebirds' last three games, following Mick McCarthy's departure from the the Cardiff City Stadium, after the former Republic of Ireland boss suffered eight league defeats in a row.

Morison's first match saw Cardiff hit back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Stoke, then lose 1-0 at home to QPR, before beating Huddersfield 2-1 thanks to Kieffer Moore's double, including a last minute winner.

The ex-Stevenage, Millwall, Norwich and Leeds forward will be assisted by Tom Ramasut, ex-Bluebirds captain Mark Hudson returning as first team coach, as they visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday, November 27.

Speaking to the club's official website, owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan said: “I have been encouraged by the team’s improved performances over the past three games, with the adoption of a more attractive and progressive style of football.

“What’s more, I think that the excellent work done by Steve and Tom at U23 level this season puts them in the very best position to help develop a talented crop of young players emerging at senior level.

"I’m also very pleased that Mark is returning to the club as part of the coaching setup.