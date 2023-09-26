Luton's on-loan Arsenal midfielder reveals he is out for a couple of months with injury
Luton’s on-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has revealed he will be out of action for a couple of months after picking up an injury against Wolves on Saturday.
The 23-year-old was making his second start for the Hatters at the weekend, before being withdrawn early in the second half.
However, writing on Instagram, the Belgium international said: “I thought it was my time to enjoy playing this beautiful game called football and work hard helping my teammates to reach our goal as a team…
“Unfortunately, an injury came to delay everything.
"I’ll be focused on my recovery and support the team during that time.
"See you in a couples of month.
"God is good all the time.”