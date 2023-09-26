News you can trust since 1891
Luton's on-loan Arsenal midfielder reveals he is out for a couple of months with injury

By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:43 BST- 1 min read
Luton’s on-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has revealed he will be out of action for a couple of months after picking up an injury against Wolves on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was making his second start for the Hatters at the weekend, before being withdrawn early in the second half.

However, writing on Instagram, the Belgium international said: “I thought it was my time to enjoy playing this beautiful game called football and work hard helping my teammates to reach our goal as a team…

“Unfortunately, an injury came to delay everything.

"I’ll be focused on my recovery and support the team during that time.

"See you in a couples of month.

"God is good all the time.”

