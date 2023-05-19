Luton's on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba hails 'amazing atmosphere' after play-off victory

Luton Town’s on-loan midfielder Marvelous Nakamba praised the ‘amazing atmosphere’ during Tuesday night's 2-0 victory over Sunderland that saw the Hatters reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley later this month.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Luton from Aston Villa in the January transfer window, has been a superb addition to the ranks, with 19 appearances in that time.

Becoming a clear favourite with supporters, Nakamba was at his dominant best in midweek when a terrific display, including eight tackles, led to goals from Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory which put the Hatters through to the final where they will face Coventry City.

Tweeting after the triumph, Nakamba wrote: “A massive win and amazing atmosphere at Kenilworth Road.

"See you soon at Wembley.”

Replying on social media, @OhWhenTheTown said: “Never leave us Marv."

@Richbow79: “Stay forever.”

Marvelous Nakamba on the ball against Sunderland

@JackbAVFC123: “Well In Marv! Onto the final mate UTV.”

@dageneraltshuma: “Well-done brother keep your head high we support you.”

@Neilcp71: “It was amazing….and that’s down to you and your team mates.

"We will see you at Wembley!”

@BobVee3: “Top performance Marv by a top player and a top bloke good luck in the final.”

@abisiahmapasure: “You are doing a good job, keep up the standard.”

@garylawes: “What a player! What a team! COYH.”

@BlockFHatter: “Marv your addition has made our season.”

@HouseReef: “Absolutely delighted to see how well you are doing!

"All the best for the final!”

@Keyteltfc: “We've fallen in love with a loan again we want you to stay.”

@hatters_japan: “Stay here pls.”

@nicknackjames1: “Pleased for you, Marvelous. Good luck, Sir.”

@BrianChabuka: “Well done Marvelous.”

@BrandJLancaster: “You are amazing Nakamba!!!

"What a team and what a baller.”

@mazeti1: “You brought grit and stability and above brought Zimbos in their numbers to Luton.

"All the best in the Final.”

@Benjaminmaiden: “Best of luck to you and Luton in the final marvelous.”

@TopHatDaveLT: “We love you Marv!!!!”

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “You, young man are a star.

"So humble and such a fantastic player. Thank you.”