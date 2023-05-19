Luton's on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba hails 'amazing atmosphere' after play-off victory
Luton Town’s on-loan midfielder Marvelous Nakamba praised the ‘amazing atmosphere’ during Tuesday night's 2-0 victory over Sunderland that saw the Hatters reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley later this month.
The 29-year-old, who moved to Luton from Aston Villa in the January transfer window, has been a superb addition to the ranks, with 19 appearances in that time.
Becoming a clear favourite with supporters, Nakamba was at his dominant best in midweek when a terrific display, including eight tackles, led to goals from Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory which put the Hatters through to the final where they will face Coventry City.
Tweeting after the triumph, Nakamba wrote: “A massive win and amazing atmosphere at Kenilworth Road.
"See you soon at Wembley.”
Replying on social media, @OhWhenTheTown said: “Never leave us Marv."
@Richbow79: “Stay forever.”
@JackbAVFC123: “Well In Marv! Onto the final mate UTV.”
@dageneraltshuma: “Well-done brother keep your head high we support you.”
@Neilcp71: “It was amazing….and that’s down to you and your team mates.
"We will see you at Wembley!”
@BobVee3: “Top performance Marv by a top player and a top bloke good luck in the final.”
@abisiahmapasure: “You are doing a good job, keep up the standard.”
@garylawes: “What a player! What a team! COYH.”
@BlockFHatter: “Marv your addition has made our season.”
@HouseReef: “Absolutely delighted to see how well you are doing!
"All the best for the final!”
@Keyteltfc: “We've fallen in love with a loan again we want you to stay.”
@hatters_japan: “Stay here pls.”
@nicknackjames1: “Pleased for you, Marvelous. Good luck, Sir.”
@BrianChabuka: “Well done Marvelous.”
@BrandJLancaster: “You are amazing Nakamba!!!
"What a team and what a baller.”
@mazeti1: “You brought grit and stability and above brought Zimbos in their numbers to Luton.
"All the best in the Final.”
@Benjaminmaiden: “Best of luck to you and Luton in the final marvelous.”
@TopHatDaveLT: “We love you Marv!!!!”
@GaryAlanMcPheat: “You, young man are a star.
"So humble and such a fantastic player. Thank you.”
@RonaldMbeke: “Bring them to the Epl Marve.”