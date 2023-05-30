Luton's on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba hints that his future might be at Kenilworth Road

On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has hinted that he might well return to the Hatters on a permanent basis ahead of their first season in the Premier League next term.

The 29-year-old has made a massive impact at Kenilworth Road since joining in the January transfer window, quickly becoming a huge favourite with supporters, so much so that he already has his own song to the tune of Tequila by The Vamps.

He played 20 times in total, but his performances in the holding role took Town to another level as they reached the play-off final at Wembley, barely conceding any goals from open play when he was on the pitch.

Marvelous Nakamba celebrates winning promotion with Luton

A 6-5 penalty shoot-out over Coventry City on Saturday means they will be playing in the top flight for the first time in 31 years next season, and with the club holding an open top bus celebration yesterday, the Zimabwean international, who has another year left on his deal at Villa Park, was asked if he would be signing for Luton next term.

Replying on stage, and to huge cheers from the thousands in attendance, Nakamba said: “Hopefully!”

Meanwhile, discussing a possible move during the post match function in the Town Hall, he continued: “You can never say never in life, only God knows the future.

"Now I’m happy, we are celebrating, hopefully, you never know.

"I just have to celebrate now with Luton and hopefully for the best outcome that will come, I will be grateful for it.”

On being able to achieve promotion with the Hatters, who have now gone to the top flight from the Conference in under a decade, Nakamba added: “It means a lot for me and also a lot for the club, the players, everyone.

"To be a part of that group of players, the supporters, this, history, I feel so happy.

"It’s an amazing moment for me and also for the town, everyone.