Luton's on-loan Leeds and Aston Villa duo passed fit for Town's trip to Birmingham

Luton’s on-loan duo Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba, plus striker Carlton Morris, have been passed fit for Saturday’s trip to Birmingham City.

The trio all started last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley, before Drameh was forced off after half an hour following a strong tackle received earlier in the contest.

The Leeds United defender had missed Town’s previous two matches at Coventry and Preston, but is expected to feature at St Andrew’s, with boss Rob Edwards saying: “Cody was more of a knock and is okay.

“We’re pleased about that, we knew it wasn’t the same injury, it was just from that tackle where he had to have treatment for a little bit in the first half.

"Unfortunately it was just too sore for him to be able to continue, but a real plus to be able to have him available.

"We’ve got some really good options in those areas now.”

Leading scorer Morris then made way on 57 minutes, with Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba following him soon afterwards, but they are also clear to take on the Blues, Edwards adding: “Carlton was managing a few things recently and he was just starting to stretch quite a lot during the game, so I took him off.

"It was more precautionary, it wasn’t an actual injury, so he's been fine this week, he’s been able to train as well.