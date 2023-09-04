Luton's on-loan Manchester City defender Kabore called up by Burkina Faso

Luton’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kaboré has been called up by Burkina Faso for their two matches this week.

The Stallions go up against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday staged in Marrakech, as they sit top of their group, level on points with Cabo Verde, ahead on goals scored.

After that match, Kabore will then travel with his country for a friendly fixture with Morocco to be held at the Venue Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France on Tuesday evening.