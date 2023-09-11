Watch more videos on Shots!

Town's on-loan defender Issa Kabore played 90 minutes as Burkina Faso finished top of their Africa Cup of Nations group with a 0-0 draw against Eswatini on Friday evening.

Having already qualified for the tournament held in Ivory Coast early next year, the Stallions could have been overtaken by Cape Verde, but they were beaten 3-2 by Togo to drop down into third spot.

Kabore, who has started two of the Hatters’ three Premier League games since arriving from Manchester City for the season, got the whole game at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech in which neither side could make a breakthrough.