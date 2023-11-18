Luton's on-loan Manchester City defender suffers worrying health scare on international duty for Burkina Faso
Luton’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore suffered a worrying health scare while on international duty for Burkina Faso against Guinea Bissau in their 2026 World Cup qualifier held at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco yesterday.
The 22-year-old was winning his 35th cap for the Stallions, as he started a clash that saw Manuel Baldé put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes with a well directed header, Bertrand Traoré then levelling on the hour mark as the match ended all square.
However, in the early stages of the second half, Kabore required treatment for an unknown issue, quickly receiving medical attention from both sets of physios.
He was thankfully able to get up and eventually walk off though, as the Hatters’ official website have since tweeted: “Get well soon, Issa.”
The wingback, who was with Marseille last year, has made 13 appearances in all competition for Town since joining for the season from Pep Guardiola’s side back in the summer, impressing in the recent 1-1 draw with Liverpool and 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.