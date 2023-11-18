Luton's on-loan Manchester City defender suffers worrying health scare on international duty for Burkina Faso

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore suffered a worrying health scare while on international duty for Burkina Faso against Guinea Bissau in their 2026 World Cup qualifier held at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco yesterday.

The 22-year-old was winning his 35th cap for the Stallions, as he started a clash that saw Manuel Baldé put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes with a well directed header, Bertrand Traoré then levelling on the hour mark as the match ended all square.

However, in the early stages of the second half, Kabore required treatment for an unknown issue, quickly receiving medical attention from both sets of physios.

He was thankfully able to get up and eventually walk off though, as the Hatters’ official website have since tweeted: “Get well soon, Issa.”