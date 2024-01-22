Luton's on-loan Manchester City defender wins another penalty as Burkina Faso are held by Algeria in AFCON

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore played 90 minutes as Burkina Faso conceded an injury time equaliser when drawing 2-2 against Algeria in their Africa Cup of Nations Group D contest on Saturday.

The Stallions had the better chances in the first half, Blati Toure shooting narrowly over, before they took the lead on the stroke of half time, Mohamed Konate heading them in front. Baghdad Bounedjah levelled early in the second half, but Burkina Faso then restored their lead on 71 minutes, Kabore clattered in the box by Rayan Ait-Nourito to win his second penalty in as many matches, given after VAR intervened, Aston Villa midfielder Bertrand Traore making it 2-1 from the spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Bounedjah was able to salvage a point for Algeria when heading home from a corner in stoppage time, to ensure the match finished all square. The result leaves Group D evenly poised now, with Burkina Faso level on four points with leaders Angola as the two sides meet on Tuesday evening.