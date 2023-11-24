Luton's on-loan Manchester City wingback ruled out of Crystal Palace clash with concussion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace due to a concussion injury he picked up while on international duty for Burkina Faso.

The 22-year-old, who has made 11 top flight appearances for the Hatters since joining from the Etihad in the summer, had been starting to hit some real form in recent matches, including gaining an assist for Tahith Chong’s goal against Liverpool during the 1-1 draw.

However, he suffered a hefty bang to the head while playing for his country against Guinea Bissau in their 2026 World Cup qualifier held at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on Friday night, which means he won’t be able to take to the field when the Eagles visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Town wingback Issa Kabore will miss tomorrow's game against Crystal Palace - pic: Liam Smith

Giving an update this afternoon, boss Rob Edwards said: “Issa’s out, he had the concussion, so we’re going through all the protocols with that.

"He won’t be available for this game, we’re hoping he’ll be fine for next weekend against Brentford.

“I saw the footage and it was a nasty one but he’s scored well on all the testing.

"We follow the protocols now and make sure we do that correctly.

"His health is the most important thing, but he’s been fine, he’s at the training ground, he’s smiling, wandering around now, so there’s no problem.