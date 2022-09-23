Luton's on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper admits it would be a 'huge honour' to be named in USA squad for World Cup in Qatar

Town keeper Ethan Horvath clears the ball for Luton against Blackburn at the weekend

Town’s on-loan keeper Ethan Horvath admitted it would be a ‘huge honour’ if he makes the USA squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The 27-year-old has been named as one of three goalkeepers by head coach Gregg Berhalter for the upcoming two friendlies starting against Japan at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany this afternoon, before travelling to Spain to take on Saudi Arabia at the Estadio Neuva Condomina, home of Real Murcia, on Wednesday, September 28

Horvath, who has won eight international caps so far, said about his long-standing ambition of going up in Group B against England, Wales and Iran when the competition begins in late November: “It would be a huge honour.

"If it’s first choice, second choice, third choice, for myself, it’s always been a massive goal and a dream of mine to be a part of the World Cup.

"Of course you want to be playing, but once you get there, you know it’s so much bigger than yourself.

"It’s a team sport and also coming from the US, it’s so team oriented and once you get there, it will be such an honour to be there.

"I would just want us to go as far as possible, show the world how far we’ve come.”

There is every chance that the Nottingham Forest loanee will be between the posts for the country who are currently positioned 14th in the FIFA rankings as he started the most recent friendly against El Salvador back in June.

On his chances of doing so when the tournament gets up and running, Horvath continued: “I started the last game last camp, so we’ll see.

"It’s two games, I’m not 100 per cent sure what’s going on, but if I get to play 90, 60, 30, 45, I’ll try to do my best in those minutes.

"I think I’m in a good position, but it’s the manager’s decision and I can only control what I’m doing here.

“It will be a good 10 days with the group of guys again, the last camp before a World Cup and then I’m going to come back here and continue what I’ve been doing and I think it’s 10 or 11 game before the World Cup, so it’s no time to take the foot off the gas, we’ve got to keep going.

With the tournament being played in December this term, meaning the Premier League and Championship has a mid-season break, when asked for his opinion on the timing, Horvath added: “Not many people are fond of it as they’re trying to jampack the schedule with everything, but we have no say in it, it’s FIFA’s decision, they decide when the World Cup is going to be.

"There’s not much we can do about it, would we prefer it in the summer, yes, but we’ve just got to go with the flow.

"The last game is on November 12, our (USA) first game is the 21st against Wales, so it’s a two week shift of focus.