Luton's on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper hasn't set a clean sheet target for the Hatters

Luton’s on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath doesn’t have a clean sheet tally in mind for the season as he looks to make it four successive shut-outs when heading to Coventry City this afternoon.

The USA international has kept 12 so far from his 28 appearances for Town, sitting second in the race for the Championship’s Golden Glove award, behind today’s opponent, Sky Blues’ stopper Ben Wilson, who has 13 to his name.

Horvath has now gone almost five hours without being breached in the second tier, but when asked if, like a striker, he set himself a target at the beginning of the campaign, he said: “To be honest, personally, I do not.

"Of course clean sheets are nice, but I’ve come to the conclusion that when I go to play a game of football, I just want to focus on giving the best performance that I can to the team.

"If a guy puts a shot top bins, it’s not like I’m going to be disappointed or upset because there's only so much you can do on some stuff.

"I think clean sheets is not all down to me, it’s also down to the team.

"For example, the Blackpool game away, I made some saves in the game, but also Tom (Lockyer) and other guys defensively, Pelly (Mpanzu) made some amazing blocks as well.

Town keeper Ethan Horvath

"I don’t really set out a number because I just kind of go with the flow as I just want to put in good performances for the team and try my best to help them as best as I can.”

With Luton heading to the Midlands sitting in fourth place, with a chance of going third, then a play-off challenge is definitely the ambition for Horvath, as he added: “Anything is possible, we still have a game in hand and for me, from what I’ve seen from the team, I don’t see why it’s not possible to finish in the top six.

"Especially if we stay focused and stay the course and treat each game like it is a final, like we’ve been doing.