Luton's on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Horvath is named in USA World Cup squad

Luton's on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath has been named in USA’s squad for the World Cup later this month.

The 27-year-old from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has won eight caps for his country, the last coming during a 1-1 Concacaf Nations League group stage draw with El Salvador in June.

Horvath, who has kept eight clean sheets from 19 appearance for Luton this season, had been ever-present until ruled out of Tuesday night’s trip to Stoke City with illness, Harry Isted deputising in the 2-0 defeat.

He will now battle Arsenal stopper Matt Turner and New York City FC’s Sean Johnson for the number one jersey in Qatar, as USA, who are in the same group as England, begin their campaign against Wales on Monday, November 21, their opponents selecting Town defender Tom Lockyer as part of their 26-man squad.

Speaking recently about his chances of heading to the tournament, Horvath had said: “If it’s first choice, second choice, third choice, for myself, it’s always been a massive goal and a dream of mine to be a part of the World Cup.

"Of course you want to be playing, but once you get there, you know it’s so much bigger than yourself.

"It’s a team sport and also coming from the US, it’s so team oriented and once you get there, it will be such an honour to be there.

