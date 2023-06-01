Luton's on-loan Reds keeper has 'no idea' where his future lies following Town's play-off win

Luton's on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has ‘no idea’ what his future holds after spending the season at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old moved to Bedfordshire from the City Ground back in July, going on to play 51 times for the Hatters, keeping 20 clean sheets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He crowned a fine personal campaign with promotion to the Premier League following a second successive play-off final victory at Wembley on Saturday, Luton beating Coventry 6-5 on penalties after the game had finished 1-1.

Luton keeper Ethan Horvath at the club's promotion parade on Monday

The USA international still has another year left on his deal with the Reds, who retained the top flight status this term, and asked on Saturday whether there was any news on where he might be playing next term, he said: “No, nothing has been discussed for next season, so I have no idea what’s going on.

"Maybe a couple of days off and then we’ll see what’s going on.”

When speaking on stage at the club’s promotion party in St George’s Square on Monday, Horvath appeared to hint he might be back in a Luton shirt next term, saying: “Thankyou so much it’s been a long season.

Advertisement

Advertisement