Luton's on-loan Reds keeper stays on the bench as USA draw with England
Stalemate at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday night
Luton’s on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was an unused substitute once more as USA played out a goalless draw with England in their World Cup Group B clash in Qatar last night.
After Harry Kane went close early on, his shot well blocked, it was the Americans who had the better of the first half, Weston McKennie firing over, while Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic hit the bar.
USA stopper Matt Turner made a good save from Mason Mount in one of England’s rare attacks, while after the break, there was little goalmouth action for either side, Horvath’s team looking the more dangerous from a number of corners.
Kane’s late header that flew off target was the only real opportunity for Gareth Southgate’s side as it leaves America on two points from their first two games, as they know a win over Iran on Tuesday will see them reach the last 16.