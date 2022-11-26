Luton's on-loan Reds keeper stays on the bench as USA draw with England

Town's on-loan keeper Ethan Horvath

Luton’s on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was an unused substitute once more as USA played out a goalless draw with England in their World Cup Group B clash in Qatar last night.

After Harry Kane went close early on, his shot well blocked, it was the Americans who had the better of the first half, Weston McKennie firing over, while Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic hit the bar.

USA stopper Matt Turner made a good save from Mason Mount in one of England’s rare attacks, while after the break, there was little goalmouth action for either side, Horvath’s team looking the more dangerous from a number of corners.