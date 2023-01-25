Luton's on-loan Reds keeper will delay any conversations about his future as he focuses on Hatters' play-off bid

Town keeper Ethan Horvath makes a save during Luton's FA Cup clash with Wigan recently

​Luton’s on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will delay any discussions about his future until the end of the season as he puts all his efforts into helping the Hatters achieve their play-off goal this season.

​The 27-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a season-long deal from the Reds in the summer, and following Saturday’s efforts in the 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic, has now kept 10 clean sheets this term.

Advertisement

New boss Rob Edwards is certainly a fan of the USA international, stating he had made a ‘big impact’ during his time with Town, as when asked if there had been any discussions over making his move to Bedfordshire a permanent one, Horvath said: “No, not yet, I think those conversations we’ll have at the end of the season.

"Right now we’re just focused on game by game and trying to move up the table and stay in the position for the play-offs, which we are in the race with many other teams.

"So my focus isn’t on that, my focus is on game by game and I think that’s where everyone’s focus should be and we can have those conversations at the end of the season.

“Anything is possible, we still have a game in hand and for me, from what I’ve seen from the team especially the last four games, I don’t see why it’s not possible to finish in the top six.

Advertisement

"Especially if we stay focused and stay the course and treat each game like it is a final like we’ve been doing.

“It’s just down to us to keep the focus and the mind in the right direction.”

Advertisement

On how his loan has been so far, Horvath, who has started all but one of Luton’s league games, playing in both FA Cup matches as well, continued: “It’s been excellent.

"Ever since the first day coming for my medical, the whole club and organisation has been amazing.

Advertisement

"Everyone from kitchen staff to kit people, to media, to coaches, to physios, everyone has been so welcoming and so nice.

"Of course it’s down to the playing and I’ve been really happy with how I’ve been playing and what I’ve been able to add to Luton as well.

Advertisement

"I’m trying my best every day and every game to help them reach their goals and reach their aspirations on the direction the club wants to go.”

Horvath, who had initially been signed by previous boss Nathan Jones, was at the World Cup in Qatar with the America squad when Edwards took over.

Advertisement

He was back before the new manager’s first game in the dug-out against Middlesbrough and admitted it had been odd at first settling back into life at Kenilworth Road.

He said: “Yes, I would say so, just because Nathan, he didn’t get sacked or anything, he left for a good reason that he couldn’t pass up.

Advertisement

"So it’s strange situation to come back in because before the World Cup we were doing really good, we were moving up the table, results were good, the environment was good, everything was good.

"There wasn’t anything negative or bad that happened, so to come back into a situation with a new coach and it just felt a bit strange.

Advertisement

"I would say it took me a little bit to get used to everything again, but obviously it’s down to the football and I think we’ve done a really good job of trying to implement what Rob wants to do and we just need to keep going and keep plugging away.”

Being on loan at the club came with its own concerns for Horvath too as he wasn’t sure if he would keep his place under the new boss.

Advertisement

Any such fears were quickly allayed as he started all seven matches, including both FA Cup matches.

He added: “Of course, you can’t ever take anything for granted.

Advertisement

"When coming back I was just telling myself, it’s a blank sheet of paper and I just need to start and prove myself again which I’ve done so many times.

"Nothing is ever given to you, so coming back from Qatar, that was how my mindset was.

Advertisement