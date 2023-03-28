News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
23 minutes ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
2 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
2 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
3 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Luton's on-loan Reds stopper an unused sub as USA edge past El Salvador

Luton's on-loan Reds stopper an unused sub as USA edge past El Salvador

By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read

Town stopper Ethan Horvath remained on the bench once more as the USA reached the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four after beating El Salvador 1-0 in Orlando on Monday night.

Ricardo Pepi’s third goal in two games saw America triumph as they are now through to the semi-final stages, which will be played on Thursday, June 15 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, facing either Mexico, plus two from Costa Rica, Panama, Canada and Honduras.

With Matt Turner named between the posts, the Arsenal keeper made a fine save early on from Jairo Henriquez’s attempt.

Ethan Horvath applauds the USA fans after his side's 1-0 win over El Salvador
Ethan Horvath applauds the USA fans after his side's 1-0 win over El Salvador
Ethan Horvath applauds the USA fans after his side's 1-0 win over El Salvador
Most Popular

At the other end, Gio Reyna forced Mario Gonzalez into action, while after the break, he went close again, hitting the post.

The breakthrough came just after the hour mark, Weston McKennie finding Pepi who raced through and dinked over Gonzalez for what proved to be the winner.

Pepi went close to a second, as USA will next take on Mexico next month in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico.

USALutonMexico