Luton's on-loan Reds stopper an unused sub as USA edge past El Salvador

Town stopper Ethan Horvath remained on the bench once more as the USA reached the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four after beating El Salvador 1-0 in Orlando on Monday night.

Ricardo Pepi’s third goal in two games saw America triumph as they are now through to the semi-final stages, which will be played on Thursday, June 15 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, facing either Mexico, plus two from Costa Rica, Panama, Canada and Honduras.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Matt Turner named between the posts, the Arsenal keeper made a fine save early on from Jairo Henriquez’s attempt.

Ethan Horvath applauds the USA fans after his side's 1-0 win over El Salvador

At the other end, Gio Reyna forced Mario Gonzalez into action, while after the break, he went close again, hitting the post.

The breakthrough came just after the hour mark, Weston McKennie finding Pepi who raced through and dinked over Gonzalez for what proved to be the winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement