Luton's on-loan Zimbabwean international on 'important' victory over Swansea

Town’s on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba pointed to what he felt was an ‘important’ victory at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, as Luton saw off Swansea City 1-0.

After a run of one league win in five, with three draws, the Hatters picked up a crucial three points to bolster their play-off hopes courtesy of Carlton Morris’s first half goal.

Nakamba, who was getting his third successive 90 minutes for Town, and fourth in six outings, played a pivotal role in the triumph, finishing top of the successful tackle count, with six to his name.

It means he has the highest average per game among the Luton squad now, with 3.4, despite having only signed in January.

The Zimbabwean international also used the ball tidily as well, with an 85.2% passing accuracy, although his shooting did let him down, firing one effort so far over the bar in the second period that it landed on the Kenny End roof.

However, writing on Twitter about the game, Nakamba said: “Important home win today.”

His tweet gained plenty of reaction on social media, as @LTFCShirts said: “Quality again Marvelous.”

Marvelous Nakamba shields the ball under pressure against Swansea

@OhWhenTheTown: “Fancy staying with us on a permanent Marvelous?

"Unreal player.”

@mikedoney: “Well played today you are insane good at that holding role.

"Practice your shooting.”

@WDorowa: “Enjoy your football young man.”

@cclarke100: “Top stuff mate, brilliant performance.”

@mightylutonman: “Top performance again Marv.”

@StaceySellars4: “Well played today Marvelous.”

@DoughnutDove: “Please stay.”

@Wearethehatters: “Well played today Marv.”

@TherapyThorpe: "Plz stay marvellous.”

@AndyWatts76: “You had an excellent game today, congrats.”

@samweston_: “First perm signing when we're in the prem.”

@StokeHatter: “You’re definitely in my top two Marvs to play for Luton!

"Well done to our Zimbabwean Kante #LTFC.”

@SteveNkomo51: “Top performance today,l hope to watch you guys at Wembley celebrating your imminent promotion to the epl.”

@DICKPLENTY: “Fantastic performance keep it going big man.”

@GrantTheHatter: “Solid performance again today mate.”

@NyamandeKudzai: “Well played Marvelous, you remind me of former Arsenal player Gilberto.

"Immense player who protects the defence. Amazing player.”

@wamampelataz: “Congrats Marve you played very well.”

@ltfc_rhys: “Stay on a permanent please.

"I can't deal with another loanee going back to their parent club.”

@AVFC1874ca: “Good man Marv. Hopefully going well for you at Luton!”

@LTFC_Dave: “Marv the Machine.”

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “You had another great game.

"I just hope and pray you are still a Luton player next season.”