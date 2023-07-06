Luton's Player of the Season Tom Lockyer signs a new contract with the Hatters
Luton defender Tom Lockyer has extinguished any doubts surrounding his future by signing a new contract to remain at Kenilworth Road.
The 28-year-old was voted the club's Player of the Year last season, winning six awards in total, and was included in the Championship Team of the Year, after a superb personal campaign in which he made 45 appearances in all competitions as Town reached the play-offs.
Following his fifth goal of the season which helped Luton beat Sunderland 2-1 on aggregate to reach Wembley, Lockyer then worryingly collapsed on the pitch early on during the final against Coventry City, and was stretchered off.
After spending five days in hospital and undergoing an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, the centre half has thankfully made a full recovery and is ready to begin pre-season training with the rest of his team-mates today.
Lockyer, who was part of the Wales squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will now begin his fourth season with the Hatters, having made 101 appearances, with six goals to his name.