Luton's Player of the Season Tom Lockyer signs a new contract with the Hatters

Luton defender Tom Lockyer has extinguished any doubts surrounding his future by signing a new contract to remain at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old was voted the club's Player of the Year last season, winning six awards in total, and was included in the Championship Team of the Year, after a superb personal campaign in which he made 45 appearances in all competitions as Town reached the play-offs.

Following his fifth goal of the season which helped Luton beat Sunderland 2-1 on aggregate to reach Wembley, Lockyer then worryingly collapsed on the pitch early on during the final against Coventry City, and was stretchered off.

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer has signed a new contract with Luton

After spending five days in hospital and undergoing an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, the centre half has thankfully made a full recovery and is ready to begin pre-season training with the rest of his team-mates today.