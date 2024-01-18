Luton's players praised for getting the job done as Edwards knew Bolton replay had the recipe for an FA Cup shock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards praised his side for making their way past Bolton Wanderers in their FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night after admitting the recipe had been there for a cup upset at the League One high-fliers.

After a 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road, it meant the Hatters made the long trip to the Toughsheet Stadium, where just over 10,000 in attendance on a bitterly cold night might have been anticipating the Trotters, who had won eight out of their last night on home soil, and are fighting for automatic promotion this term, to send the Premier League side out. With another top flight side in West Ham United going out of the competition at Championship outfit Bristol City, a shock was very much on the cards with 11 minutes gone, Luton falling behind when Dion Charles found the net from close range.

However, Tahith Chong then levelled just four minutes later, while Town showed their extra class in the second half, Chiedozie Ogbene turning home Carlton Morris’s marvellous spin and cross to make sure it was the Hatters who will head to Everton in round four, also picking up £105,000 in the process. Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “It was important, to come back against a team that are used to winning football matches is credit to the lads.

Tim Krul marshals his defence during the FA Cup win at Bolton on Tuesday night - pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"A difficult night, cup football is never going to be easy here, against a team that are playing very, very well, are used to winning, at home. A cold night, snowing, all that sort of stuff, the recipe was there for, I don’t want to say an upset as I think they are a very good team and I don’t want to sound disrespectful, but it was on for us to go out. I’m pleased that we found a way to equalise and get that win in the second half.

“I said to Evo (Ian Evatt, Bolton boss) at the end, what they're doing is brilliant. They're winning games of football in a brilliant way, they had a great plan tonight and they've caused us problems at times. They know we’re going to press, they missed that press and looked to try and link in the front, run off our midfield players and on the counter attack they were a real threat.”

Luton changed ends with the scores at 1-1, but having been the better of the two teams in that opening 45 minutes, missing some terrific opportunities, Edwards was disappointed they hadn’t made the most of their early dominance, saying: “There was frustration that we couldn’t get the second and third. I did think there were big chances there, Clicker (Jordan Clark) had a good one and Carlton got into some good positions, but we didn’t take any of them, so the game was really in the balance, they were right in it until the final minute.”

Although far from clinical, Town made sure they did take two of the openings that presented themselves with Chong and Ogbene netting their first ever goals in the world’s oldest cup competition. Edwards conitnued: “I thought Chongy was good tonight, especially in that first half. Very, very bright, he got into some good positions, his goal was very, very good.

“When you get in that position (for Ogbene), you've got a good chance of doing it (scoring). Every coach around the world, whatever age-group, say to their wide players, if the ball’s on that side, get in between the posts like that as you’ve got a chance of scoring. It’s really good and hopefully he can keep doing that.”