Luton's Premier League rivals Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson will stay as manager

Luton’s Premier League rivals Crystal Palace have confirmed that former England manager Roy Hodgson will be in charge of the club for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The 75-year-old returned to Selhurst Park in March for his second stint at the club, as after replacing Patrick Vieira, he guided the Eagles to safety, winning five from his 10 games, also drawing three.

Hodgson, who has also managed Liverpool, Watford, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham during a near 50-year career in the dug-out, will be supported by assistant boss Paddy McCarthy, coach Ray Lewington and ex-Hatters loanee Dean Kiely, as goalkeeper coach.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hodgson said: “I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me.

“I know what a fantastic squad we have here.

"It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

“I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.

Roy Hodgson will remain in charge of Crystal Palace - pic: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

"As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

Club chairman Steve Parish added: “Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself.

"His return earlier this year along with Ray Lewington and assisted ably by Paddy McCarthy produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances, helping us climb the table and get international recognition for our players.

“Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return.”

