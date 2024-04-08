Luton's Premier League rivals Everton are hit with a two point deduction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s top flight rivals Everton have today been deducted a further two points for a second breach of Premier League financial rules.

The Toffees, who had already faced a 10-point penalty this term, which was reduced to six on appeal in February, breached the profit and sustainability rules (PSR) that permit clubs to lose £105m over three years. Having been charged back in January, an independent commission found Everton had gone over that by £16.6m for the three-year period to 2022-23.

The decision sees Sean Dyche’s side, who beat Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, drop one place to 16th in the table and are now on 27 points, two above the Hatters, who defeated AFC Bournemouth 2-1 at the weekend, to climb up to 25 points. A statement from the Premier League read: “An independent Commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23.

Everton have been deducted a further two points for breaching Premier League financial rules - pic: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent Commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges. Having done so, the Commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately. The independent Commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.”

Meanwhile, the Toffees issued their own statement which said: “In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the assessment period ending 2022/23. The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction.

"While the Club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the Club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club’s breach.

