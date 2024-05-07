Luton's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest lose their appeal against points deduction
Luton Town’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have been unsuccessful in their appeal against the Premier League points deduction handed out to them according to reports in the Athletic.
The Reds were docked four points by an independent commission back in March after breaching profit and sustainability rules, having admitted they overspent by £34.5m during a three year period. Forest could have received a six-point penalty, but were given a lesser punishment by the Premier League due their ‘early plea’ and ‘excellent co-operation.’
The City Ground club appealed the decision, with the hearing taking place last month, but the results today upheld the original ruling, which means that Forest, who beat Sheffield United 3-1 on Saturday, remain 17th in the table, three points clear of the Hatters with two matches remaining.
Luton still have a slight chance of overtaking their rivals if they can get a result at West Ham United this weekend, and the Reds lose at home to Chelsea. That would then take the relegation race down to the final day, as Town host Fulham at Kenilworth Road, with Forest travelling to Burnley, the Clarets still in with a glimmer of hope of avoiding the drop themselves should they emerge triumphant at Spurs this weekend.