Luton's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest lose their appeal against points deduction

​Luton Town’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have been unsuccessful in their appeal against the Premier League points deduction handed out to them according to reports in the Athletic.

The Reds were docked four points by an independent commission back in March after breaching profit and sustainability rules, having admitted they overspent by £34.5m during a three year period. Forest could have received a six-point penalty, but were given a lesser punishment by the Premier League due their ‘early plea’ and ‘excellent co-operation.’

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

The City Ground club appealed the decision, with the hearing taking place last month, but the results today upheld the original ruling, which means that Forest, who beat Sheffield United 3-1 on Saturday, remain 17th in the table, three points clear of the Hatters with two matches remaining.

Luke Berry scores a last-gasp equaliser against Nottingham Forest recently - pic: Liam Smith