Luton's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest sack manager Cooper
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Steve Cooper with the club just five points away from the bottom three.
The 44-year-old was appointed as head coach in September 2021, as he led the Reds to the Premier League when beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final, keeping them in the highest tier of English football last term.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This season Forest have struggled though, with just three wins in the top flight and only one in in their last 13 matches, losing seven. Speculation was increasing at the City Ground that Cooper’s time would be up and it was confirmed this afternoon as a statement from owner Evangelos Marinakis said: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history.
“We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham. Steve will always remain a friend of the club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”