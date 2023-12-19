Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Steve Cooper with the club just five points away from the bottom three.

The 44-year-old was appointed as head coach in September 2021, as he led the Reds to the Premier League when beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final, keeping them in the highest tier of English football last term.

This season Forest have struggled though, with just three wins in the top flight and only one in in their last 13 matches, losing seven. Speculation was increasing at the City Ground that Cooper’s time would be up and it was confirmed this afternoon as a statement from owner Evangelos Marinakis said: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history.

Steve Cooper has been sacked by Nottingham Forest - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images