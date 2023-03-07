Luton's ruthless rivals Watford sack Bilic and bring in former Blades and Boro boss Wilder

Luton’s fierce Championship rivals Watford have sacked head coach Slaven Bilić and his coaching staff after less than six months, replacing him with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough chief Chris Wilder.

With the Hornets having won just once in the last eight league games under the Croatian, part of a run which included just three wins since Christmas, to drop down to ninth in the table, four points away from the play-offs, the Hornets acted to end the tenure of the ex-West Ham defender, who had succeeded now Luton chief Rob Edwards at Vicarage Road.

Technical director Ben Manga told the club’s official website: “We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real.

Slaven Bilic has been sacked by Watford

“With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

Having sacked Bilic, Watford moved quickly to bring in Wilder as head coach on a deal until the end of this season.

