Luton's search for a first Premier League point continues following Fulham defeat

Luton’s search for a first Premier League point of the season continues after they were beaten 1-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

The Hatters came as close as they have come so far to breaking their winless run, level at the break for the first time, following an opening 45 minutes half in which they had the best chance, Jacob Brown heading against the post.

However, they were eventually undone midway through the second period, sub Carlos Vinicius stabbing home from close range with what proved to be the only goal of the game, ensuring Rob Edwards’ side left empty-handed once more.

Tahith Chong can't believe a decision has gone against him at Fulham this afternoon - pic: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Although the hosts bossed possession, with 78 percent of the ball, Town weren’t without their threats, but ultimately it was another match in which they couldn’t make the most of them, ultimately paying the price.

The Hatters had made four changes from their 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, on-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambo Lokonga making an immediate debut, with skipper Tom Lockyer back too.

Brown was handed a first Premier League start, while Issa Kabore was recalled, Alfie Doughty, Ryan Giles and Elijah Adebayo dropping to the bench, Ross Barkley missing out with injury.

With Town opting to try and shore things up following nine goals conceded in three matches, they set up with Lokonga and Marvelous Nakmaba in the centre of midfield, switching to four behind lone striker Carlton Morris when not in possession, Brown on the right and Chong left.

It was Lokonga who set Town away for their chance on five minutes, finding Chong who had to go it alone from well inside his own half.

With no support and the angle rapidly closing, the summer signing had little option but to go for goal, Bernd Leno saving comfortably at his near post.

Fulham who were being cheered on by actor Hugh Grant, for the first half at least, started to dominate possession, Luton unable to get out of their half for the rest of the opening 20 minutes.

The Cottagers should have turned their dominance into the lead too, Kenny Tete heading a corner over from a matter of yards.

Town's eagerness to get a touch of the ball spilled over with Lokonga and Lockyer both lunging in for a dangerous free kick that Harry Wilson fortunately sent straight at Kaminski.

Trying to take the lead in a game for the first time themselves, Luton then began to get into proceedings, particularly down the right, with Kabore finding some joy.

First he saw a deep cross nodded back by Morris, Brown heading it to his team-mate, who could only volley wastefully wide at the far post.

Then on 27 minutes, Lokonga slid Kabore away on the right once more and he had acres of room to pick out a cross.

He did that just, finding the completely unmarked Brown but from eight yards, he directed his header against the outside of the post.

Luton were starting to get frustrated by a number of calls from the officials, one when giving a free kick against Amari’i Bell on the advice of his assistant that saw Wilson curl inches wide.

When Brown could turn and face his man, he had some joy, forcing Issa Diop into a trip that saw the defender booked.

Lokonga's ball in led to a collision between Morris and Harrison Reed, replays showed that the midfielder incredibly fortunate not to concede a penalty, his discretion no worse than Bell's on Wilson earlier in the half.

On level terms at the break for the first time this season, Luton then set about the second period clearly trying to remain in the game as long as possible.

They almost went one better just two minutes in, Brown wriggling away to cross for the stretching Bell, whose volley was gathered by Leno, the keeper just able to keep the ball the right side of the line from his perspective.

Fulham caused a moment of alarm when after a period of prolonged possession, Palinhna met a deep cross at the far post, his looping header landing on the roof of the net.

As the home fans began to air their frustrations at the scoreline, as despite entirely bossing the ball, the hosts were doing little with it, home boss Marco Silva turned to £22m deadline day signing Alex Iwobi and Carlos Vinicius from the bench just after the hour mark.

It was to pay instant dividends too, Willian finding space on the left and when his low cross wasn’t gathered by Kaminski, Vinicius fired the loose ball home with virtually his first touch.

Willian then went for goal himself, Kabore's foot taking it behind, as with 15 to go, Edwards didn't just roll the dice, he positively hurled them, a quadruple change seeing Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Chiedozie Ogbena, Doughty and Adebayo on for Lokonga, Morris, Brown and Chong.

It led to Luton finally giving their hosts something to think about, winning a corner that saw Doughty's delivery cleared away, while Kabore went close, when his fierce drive was deflected behind.

Iwobi failed to wrap things up, skying over after Bell was beaten by the flight of a long ball forward, as Cauley Woodrow came on, diverting Kabore's hanging cross wide.

Lockyer was then involved at both ends, coming to the rescue when Vinicius looked like he was going to wrar the points up with a second and then almost stealing a leveller, glancing wide from yet another Kabore cross.

Cottagers: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed (Alex Iwobi 62), Raul Jiminez (Carlos Vinicius 62), Harry Wilson (Bobby De Cordova-Reid 81), Tim Rea (C), Andreas Pereira (Tom Cairney 81), Willian (Calvin Bassey 90), Timothy Castagne, Joao Palhina, Issa Diop.

Subs not used: Marek Rodak, Fode Ballo-Toure, Rodrigo Munez, Tyrese Francois.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Reece Burke (Cauley Woodrow 81), Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari’i Bell, Albert Sambi Lokonga (Alfie Doughty 75), Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 75), Jacob Brown (Chiedozie Ogbene 75), Carlton Morris (Elijah Adebayo 75).

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Luke Berry, Teden Mengi, Ryan Giles.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.

Booked: Chong 27, Kamsinki 36, Castagne 40, Diop 44.