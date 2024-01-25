Luton's trip to Anfield is postponed as Liverpool reach Carabao Cup Final
Luton Town’s first trip to Anfield since January 2008 has been postponed after Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday night.
The Reds took on Fulham in their semi-final second leg at Craven Cottage with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg on Merseyside, and got off to the best possible start when Luis Diaz fired them ahead in the first half. Although Issa Diop bundled in Harry Wilson's cross with 13 minutes to go, the Cottagers couldn’t score again, meaning the Reds went through 3-2 on aggregate.
Jurgen Klopp’s side now take on Chelsea at Wembley, as they thrashed Middlesbrough 6-1 on Tuesday night to go through 6-2 on aggregate. The Hatters had been due to head to Liverpool on Saturday, February 24, but with the first cup final of the season taking place on Sunday, February 25, it means the game will be rearranged with a new date confirmed in due course.