Luton's trip to Anfield is postponed as Liverpool reach Carabao Cup Final

Luton Town’s first trip to Anfield since January 2008 has been postponed after Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday night.

The Reds took on Fulham in their semi-final second leg at Craven Cottage with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg on Merseyside, and got off to the best possible start when Luis Diaz fired them ahead in the first half. Although Issa Diop bundled in Harry Wilson's cross with 13 minutes to go, the Cottagers couldn’t score again, meaning the Reds went through 3-2 on aggregate.

