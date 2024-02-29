Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town’s Premier League trip to Arsenal in April has been chosen for live coverage by TNT Sports.

The game had originally been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 2, but has now been moved to Wednesday, April 3, with a 7.30pm kick-off. A club statement said: “The Hatters' first ever trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal has been moved to Wednesday 3rd April and will be screened live by TNT Sports. Kick-off against the Gunners will be at 7.30pm. The Hatters last won an away fixture against Arsenal on Boxing Day 1959 and lost on our final trip to Highbury 2-0 in the top-flight in August 1991. Ticket information for this fixture will be announced in due course."

The Hatters have also announced the following ticket information for their rearranged trip to AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday, March 13. With the game replayed after Luton defender Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest at the Vitality Stadium back in December, a statement on the Hatters website said: “Supporters with a current ticket for the fixture can attend this fixture on Wednesday 13th March without any additional charge. However, existing tickets will be invalid, and a new ticket will need to be collected from the ticket office from Tuesday 5th March up until the rearranged date. You can arrange for these tickets to be posted, to do so please contact the ticket office by phone or email [email protected] to arrange this and pay for postage.

“Any supporter who is now unable to can contact the ticket office and receive a full refund. Please call or email to request a refund by close of business on Monday 4th March. Once we know how many cancellations have been received a further sales plan will be announced on Tuesday 5th March to allow us to redistribute tickets.”=