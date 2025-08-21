Luton's trip to Blackpool is postponed due to international call-ups

Town will head to Bloomfield Road later in the season

Luton Town’s League One trip to Blackpool next month has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The Hatters were due to head to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, September 6 for a 3pm kick-off, but it will now be rearranged for a later date as a statement on the club’s official website said: “Luton Town can advise supporters that our Sky Bet League One fixture away to Blackpool on Saturday 6th September has been postponed.

“The club has received notification of sufficient call-ups for our players to represent their countries during the upcoming international window to request a postponement of the trip to Bloomfield Road. A new date and ticket arrangements for the rescheduled fixture will be shared once confirmed with Blackpool and the EFL. We thank all Hatters for your support and apologise to anyone inconvenienced by this change.”

Luton's trip to Blackpool next month has been postponed - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

» Luton’s U21s are back in the Premier League Cup for a third successive season, with the action starting next Tuesday at Exeter City. Alex Lawless’s U21s will head to St James Park to kick off their group stage, all tickets pay on the day from the ticket booth, with only the Nevada Construction Main Stand open for the contest. Prices, Adults: £6. Senior: £4. U18s: £2.

Town will also play last season's runners-up and 2022-23 winners Brentford, along with 2021-22 winners West Bromwich Albion as well, with ticket and venue information regarding the next five Premier League Cup group stage fixtures to be announced in due course.

Fixtures, Tue, Aug 26, 7pm: Exeter City v Luton Town. Tue, Oct 21, 7pm: Luton Town v Brentford. Tue, Nov 18, 7pm: Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion. Tue, Dec 2, 7pm: Luton Town v Exeter City. Sun, Dec 14, 1pm: Brentford v Luton Town. Mon, Dec 22, 7pm: West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town.